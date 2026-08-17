Heavy rain near Aspen Acres Fire burn scar turns deadly in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Officials said a man died Sunday after being swept away by fast-moving floodwaters near the Aspen Acres burn scar in Pueblo County following heavy rainfall.

Authorities said the man was standing near Highway 78 and Central Avenue when floodwaters carried him downstream.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies, along with members of the PCSO Emergency Services Division and fire crews, searched by ground for the victim, while the PCSO drone team and Flight for Life searched by air.

The helicopter crew located the victim in a creek approximately two miles downstream from where he was swept away. Rescuers hiked to the victim, who was deceased.

The National Weather Service estimated 1 to 1.5 inches of rain fell in the area over about 90 minutes.

A flood watch had been issued earlier due to the risk of flash flooding and debris flows near the burn scar.

Sheriff David Lucero expressed condolences to the victim's family.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we confirm the tragic loss of life resulting from this afternoon’s flooding in Beulah,” said Lucero. “I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family and those affected by this tragic loss.”

Officials are reminding residents to use caution during monsoon season, as flooding in burn-scar areas can develop rapidly and become extremely dangerous.

