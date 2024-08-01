Heartfelt appreciation: Larimer County residents thankful for first responders at Alexander Mountain Fire

LOVELAND, Colo. — Outside Sandy's Convenience Store in Loveland, cars stopped to fill up gas as smoke filled the sky from the Alexander Mountain Fire. Corrine Kaylor's truck bed was filled up with the necessities for her animals, who made it safely out of the mandatory evacuation zone.

"The sheriff's department down the road was kind enough to let me back in Glade Road," Kaylor said. "I was able to access my property there and pick up more supplies that my animals need."

Maggy Wolanske

Since Monday, the Alexander Mountain Fire has spread across thousands of acres with no containment. Before Kaylor could even load up her car, there was another obstacle in her path, as she was in California when the news first broke about the fire.

"I haven't stopped since I ran through that San Francisco airport nonstop, trust me. I haven't lost a thing either, I don't know how," she said.

Colin Riley

Luckily, she was able to catch a flight and get home to her animals, which included two miniature donkeys, along with chickens, barn cats, and a dog.

"I'm lucky enough to have had a retired pet sitter, has no animals anymore, so she had a fenced pasture for me," Kaylor explained. "But I'm needing to get some more reinforcement for them and some of their supplies, so as soon as I drop this off, I'll be able to go shower, eat and take a break."

The past 48 hours have been a whirlwind for Kaylor, but on Wednesday morning, she looked out the convenience store parking lot with a smile. What caught her eye was a woman standing out front with a handmade sign thanking the first responders fighting the fire.

Maggy Wolanske

"I wish I had time to stop and just cheer them on," Kaylor said. "Yeah, just blessed to know people are that caring to take the time to be so thankful to people that deserve it and our community."

The lady behind the sign did not want recognition for her action and said, "It's not for me. It's for these people, especially these elderly people that are coming by together over and over."

Colin Riley

Even in these smoky skies, there is hope and love in this community for the hundreds of first responders fighting against this fire.

"I just want to say thanks to all the responders. I just can't thank all of these people enough for just pulling together and, doing what they can to help everybody out there," Kaylor said.