Heading to the Rockies’ home opener against Tampa Bay this weekend? Public transportation may be the way to go

DENVER – The Colorado Rockies may not be the greatest team the league since… well, I can’t even remember anymore, but that doesn’t take away from how fun Opening Day can be for fans and non-fans alike.

And in case you were hiding under a rock, the Rockies’ home opener is happening Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. If you’re calling in sick tomorrow to go to the game, your best bet will be public transportation.

Luckily, RTD has you covered.

“In anticipation of the increase in ridership for the first home game of the season, RTD is adding train cars to support more customers,” officials said in a news release Thursday. “The agency will also deploy staff in the downtown area before and after tomorrow’s baseball game to answer questions and provide directions to fans. RTD staff will be wearing bright orange vests.”

If you’re taking the light rail, the following lines directly serve Union Station, which is two blocks from Coors Field: A, B, E, G, N and W.

For those taking the bus, you’ll want to use the following routes and stops to make it to the game on time:



120X: Stop #23955 Park Avenue West & Wewatta Street

120X: Stop #25925 Wewatta & 21st streets

38: Stop #23955 Park Avenue West & Wewatta Street

52: Stop #23401 20th & Blake streets

52, RX: Stop #10550 20th & Larimer streets

8, 38: Stop #23221 22nd & Larimer streets

8, 38: Stop #23224 Park Avenue West & Blake Street

All RTD services will operate on regular schedules, but customers are still encouraged to sign up for Service Alerts.

