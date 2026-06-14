Heading to Boulder trails this summer? Officials urge hikers to put safety first

With summer recreation picking up across Boulder’s open space and mountain parks, city officials are reminding visitors to put safety first.

The city’s open space properties attract more than six million visitors every year, with the busiest season between May and October.

“The weather is nice, and there are a lot more people out there who can enjoy nature, the flowers, the trees; it's green,” Aurora resident Jada Smith said.

Denver7 Aurora resident Jada Smith

As the busy season gets underway, enjoying the outdoors also comes with a responsibility.

“Let a friend know where you're going, just in case something happens. Pack a cell phone, bring plenty of water, and just take a little bit of time in the morning to pack and prepare,” City of Boulder recreation stewardship senior program manager Lisa Goncalo said.

Denver7 City of Boulder recreation stewardship senior program manager Lisa Goncalo

For Aurora resident Jada Smith, who comes to Boulder’s open spaces during the summertime, the elevation can come as a surprise.

“Pay attention to the incline and elevation because that is a big change and more challenging even if you are in good shape,” Smith said.

City officials are also urging people to stay on marked trails, as venturing off the path can damage plants and disturb wildlife.

Denver7 The Colorado Chautauqua brings people together year after year, keeping the Chautauqua movement of learning and gathering together alive in the 21st Century.

"One shoe can trample a plant that's now going to take a year to grow back. We do have rattlesnakes and wildlife that call this place home. You don't want to increase your chances of a rattlesnake incident happening because you stepped off trails,” Goncalo said.

Despite an unusually heavy snowfall this past winter, officials say we should still stay vigilant around waterways, as runoff can increase the flow rate.

“We want to not let our guard down entirely and still think about how those water conditions can change over time, especially this time of year,” Goncalo said.

Dog owners are also being reminded to pick up after their pets. City officials say around 80,000 pounds of dog waste are left on their open space properties each year, which can pollute waterways and harm native habitats.

Denver7 Yearly dog waste along Boulder trails.

“Dogs tend to have a high-protein diet, and so their waste is highly acidic. When it comes off, the grass underneath is burned. It can be bad for our native plants,” Goncalo said.

Smith says being courteous is key.

“Take care of your pets, clean up your waste, be kind to other people, and move over if people are running or biking,” Smith added.