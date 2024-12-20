Head-on crash closes Highway 119 south of Black Hawk on Friday morning

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Highway 119 closed in both directions early Friday due to a head-on crash between Highway 6 and Black Hawk.

Trooper Sherri Mendez, public information officer with the Colorado State Patrol, said authorities responded to the head-on collision just before 6 a.m., and one of the vehicles was in the creek.

Mendez said one of the drivers needed to be extradited from their car.

One of the drivers was identified as a 36-year-old man from Broomfield and the other was a 32-year-old woman from Wheat Ridge. Both were transported to a hospital. Mendez did not have an update on their conditions.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said the best way to get around the crash is to take Central City Parkway. The road is open as of noon.