Head-on collision leaves 1 dead in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed in a head-on collision in Summit County on Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 9, west of Silverthorne, and involved a Dodge Dakota and a Ford F350, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

As a result of the crash, troopers said one of the occupants of the two vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other injuries were reported in connection with this incident.

Meanwhile, troopers remained at the scene and were investigating the cause of the crash.

Additionally, officials said travelers in the area should anticipate an extended closure of Highway 9.