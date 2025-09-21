‘He was lucky’: Parker man gets 15 years in bizarre gun attack following Red Rocks concert

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — A 49-year-old Parker man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a bizarre and violent 2024 gun attack on a longtime friend.

An Elbert County district judge sentenced Richard Szabelski on Friday after he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault as a crime of violence in connection with the July 2024 incident.

The attack followed a Red Rocks concert where the friend allegedly made an inappropriate gesture toward Szabelski’s wife.

Prosecutors said an armed Szabelski showed up at the friend’s house in rural Elbert County later that night and fired at least one round into the air.

Moments later, the friend confronted Szabelski outside the home where the 49-year-old attempted to shoot the friend, but the gun jammed.

Szabelski then physically assaulted the friend and said “he was lucky” and fled, according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

“This was not just an act of violence- it was a betrayal,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Eva Wilson in a news release.” The victim and his family were shocked and deeply traumatized by the defendant’s actions, especially because he was someone they had trusted for years.”

Toxicology reports confirmed Szabelski was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

“Shooting at people while drunk and high gets you locked up here in the 23rd Judicial District,” said District Attorney George Brauchler in a news release.