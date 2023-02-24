Watch Now
Hazmat situation forced evacuation at Fort Collins apartment building Friday morning

Posted at 7:57 AM, Feb 24, 2023
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A building in a Fort Collins apartment complex was under a mandatory evacuation order due to a hazmat situation Friday morning.

Building B was evacuated at the Fox Meadows apartments, according to a 7:35 a.m. alert from the Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority. The apartment is located at 3626 S. Timberline Road.

Residents were told to "evacuate immediately," according to the alert.

The Fort Collins Police Department said a person was in crisis and threatening self-harm with chemicals. At 9:09 a.m., police said a person was found inside the apartment and is safe.

The Poudre Fire Authority, which also responded to the scene, is now ensuring the building is safe so people can return to their homes.

