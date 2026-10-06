Hazmat responding to I-76 in Adams County after fuel spill, freeway closed

Hazmat and local fire crews are responding to I-76 in Adams County Tuesday morning after a semi-truck’s diesel fuel tank was punctured.

According to Colorado State Patrol, a semi-truck was entering Interstate 76 near Sheridan Boulevard around 7:44 a.m. when its drive shaft broke, and its diesel fuel saddle tank was punctured.

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Crews are working to clean up the spill.

The road is closed at the eastbound I-70 and I-76 interchange and the Sheridan Boulevard exit. CSP said no timeline for reopening has been established.

Officials say no injuries were reported in the incident.