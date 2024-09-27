Gunnison police officer arrested for alleged incest

GUNNISON, Colo. — A Gunnison police officer was arrested Wednesday night for incest following a three-week investigation, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced.

The agency said Daniel Huff, 41, is being held without bond at the Gunnison County Detention Center and will make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

CBI said it received a tip that Huff allegedly sexually assaulted a woman. The 7th Judicial District Attorney's Office then made a request to investigate.

Huff was placed on administrative leave, per Gunnison Police Department policy.