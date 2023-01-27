Gunman in 2021 Aurora hotel room shooting found guilty of first-degree murder

AURORA, Colo. — A 22-year-old man faces life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder in an October 2021 shooting at an Aurora hotel.

Luis Martin Estrada fired several gunshots into a closed hotel room at the Hyatt House Hotel on E. Colfax Avenue, after apparently being kicked out of a party taking place in the room. Four people were hit by the gunfire.

Angel Ruiz, 18, was killed. Three others were injured.

Estrada was found guilty this week on 10 counts including first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder, first-degree assault, three counts of felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Colorado law states first-degree murder is punishable by life in prison. Estrada is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23.

Last year, Estrada's accomplice, Ruben Mejia-Soto, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the crime. Mejia-Soto admitted to trying to hide the gun used in the shooting, and to harassment.

On the day after the 2021 shooting, Denver7 was there as hundreds of people turned out for a vigil honoring Ruiz’s life.

