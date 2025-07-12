Groups hold bake sale in Denver to spotlight challenges facing national parks due to funding cuts

DENVER — The environmental advocacy group Mountain Mamas joined former park rangers in Denver Saturday for a bake sale aimed at highlighting the challenges facing national parks and public lands.

The National Park Service reports it has lost 24% of its permanent staff since the Trump administration began laying off federal workers.

Former climate ranger Elizabeth Villano previously had a contract with the National Park Service. When she learned the contract wasn’t being renewed, she left her job and joined the Resistance Rangers to call attention to the impact of staffing cuts.

“We’re seeing visitor centers that are closed more often, guided ranger tours being scaled back, junior ranger programs not being offered,” Villano said.

Villano is even more concerned that further cuts will impact staff doing critical work to protect the environment.

“Those are the people who are behind the scenes, looking at how climate change is going to affect our parks, doing water quality monitoring,” she said.

Though park visitation is increasing each year, the Trump administration has proposed a 30% cut to National Park Service funding for the next fiscal year and 65% cut to the U.S. Forest Service.

The National Parks Conservation Association also reported that the budget bill signed by President Trump this month slashed $267 million in previously committed funding for national park staffing. One provision that was scrapped from the budget bill would have authorized the sale of public lands to private owners for housing development. Some Republicans in Congress rejected that proposal.

While the proceeds from today’s bake sale may not significantly impact the funding shortfall, organizers remain hopeful that their efforts will amplify their message and inspire future generations to advocate for public lands.

"Those are our future stewards," Villano said.