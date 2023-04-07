Group of Colorado rideshare drivers work to establish employee-owned rideshare platform

DENVER — For five days a week, eight hours a day, Evans drives for both Uber and Lyft, alternating between the two platforms to earn as much money as possible.

However, for the past couple of months, Evans — who did not want to provide his full name for fear of retaliation from both companies — said he and other rideshare drivers feel like they've been taking home less and less money, all while riders pay more and more for their trips.

"They're not paying as well," Evans said. "This is the time that prices are high in terms of gas, rent, everything — inflation is through the roof!"

Evans and a group of other rideshare drivers in Colorado decided they'd had enough, so they're working to start something new.

That's where Minsun Ji and the Rocky Mountain Employee Ownership Center come in. Ji is helping the group of rideshare drivers develop the Driver's Co-op Colorado, an employee-owned rideshare option, just like Uber and Lyft.

"They wanted to have their own app, then they will actually have a better life," said Ji.

Ji said the co-op would deliver the same expectation, getting a rider from point A to point B. The biggest difference is how much money drivers would take home.

"Drivers will actually set the policy as to how much actually they will get paid, and how much will go back to the companies to run," Ji said. "Eighty-five percent of the fare goes to workers and 15% go to the company, which is a co-op to run the company. So this is a huge difference compared to the money that they are getting paid by Uber and Lyft."

While Ji said the goal of the platform is to pay drivers more, they're also hoping they can have riders pay less.

"We wish to benefit drivers who can actually take more money from running this company. But at the same time, we want to also benefit the riders who could actually use it at a little bit more honorable price," Ji said.

We reached out to both Uber and Lyft, asking what percentage of the cost of a trip they give to drivers.

The company provided the statement below.

When transportation network companies compete, riders and drivers win, that's why we've supported legislation aimed at making it easier for new companies to launch in Colorado. Earnings for drivers in Colorado are some of the highest in the country, at more than $35 an hour for time spent engaged on the platform, and we hope competitors will provide ther same level of flexible earning opportunities as Uber.



We did not hear back from Lyft as of the time of publishing this article.

As for Evans, he doesn't want to give up his job as a driver, he just wants to make enough to make it all worthwhile.