DENVER — It’s the season of giving, and in that spirit, Denver Apartment Finders as well as the non-profit Faith In Denver delivered a little warmth and comfort to those in need Saturday.

Preparations started early inside Denver Community Church.

“We’ve got pot roast, mashed potatoes, beans, corn,” said Brian Sanchez, organizer and owner of Denver Apartment Finders, the group that sponsored the lunch and coat drive.

Rows and rows of neatly organized warm clothing were laid out on tables in the basement ballroom of the DCC.

“I’m putting cookies on a tray,” said 9-year-old volunteer, Brady Duplessie. “I’ve got chocolate chip, whatever that is and oatmeal cookies.”

Group feeds and clothes more than 100 people Saturday in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood

Sanchez thanked the many volunteers before opening the doors.

“Everyone, thank you so very much for being a part of this,” Sanchez told about a dozen volunteers. “This is just a magical experience to see that many people out there.”

Those on the receiving end couldn’t be more appreciative.

“They are doing a very good job for the community,” said one man who asked that we not use his name. “Words can’t even express what it means.”

“The turnout that we’ve had has just been phenomenal,” said volunteer Devin Fitch. “Being warm and being fed is the most important part.”

The meal and clothing drive is a collaboration between Denver Apartment Finders and 21 apartment communities across the city to give back to those in need this holiday season.

“My life doesn’t have as much meaning, and I would say a lot of people would say that, without serving people who have less than,” said volunteer Judy Schultz.

“Just to give people hope this time of year is something I really enjoy,” Fitch said. “It could be any one of us over here, so you have to do what you can.”

