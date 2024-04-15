Greenwood Village begins electric scooter pilot program Monday

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A year-long electric scooter pilot program began Monday in Greenwood Village.

The city partnered with Spin, an electric scooter-sharing company, and the Greenwood Consolidated Metropolitan District to launch this program, which encompasses the Greenwood Entertainment District and Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre and Arapahoe at Village Center Station area.

The Greenwood Consolidated Metropolitan District will cover the mileage cost of each ride, so each rider will pay the $1 fee, plus tax, to unlock a scooter and ride anywhere within the service area.

Spin will provide 25 scooters at four locations:



The corner of Maplewood Avenue and Greenwood Plaza Boulevard

In front of Pindustry

Near the RTD bus stop on Arapahoe Road and Spruce Street

Near the Arapahoe at Village Center Station plaza area

Greenwood Consolidated Metropolitan District Spin is a new micro-mobility pilot program that will serve portions of the Greenwood Consolidated Metropolitan District from April 2024-April 2025.

The map above shows a "P" where the scooters will be parked, an outline of the service area, and "no parking" zones outlined in red.

The Greenwood Consolidated Metropolitan District and Spin will hold a pop-up event Friday from 8-10 a.m. outside Plaza Tower One to provide more information about the scooters and safety tips.

This pilot program will continue through April 2025.

