GreenPal app aims to become the 'Uber of snow removal'

DENVER — A new app is here to help with Denverites' least favorite winter activity — shoveling snow.

GreenPal was originally touted as the "Uber of lawn care," with the goal of helping users find the right company for the right price. The company is now expanding to become the "Uber of snow removal."

Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal, said around 70 local vendors have already signed up.

"We're really empowering that local lawn pro, or snow removal pro, in the Denver area that wants to grow his business but doesn't necessarily know how to grow his business. So we kind of empower him to help grow his business, manage it and make it as efficient as possible," Caballero said.

According to Caballero, homeowners looking for snow removal can hop on the app, enter their address and set which day they would like a snow removal pro to visit. They will then receive quotes from several pros on the app and can decide who to work with.

"Typically, the quotes will come in within the first 10-15, minutes. But, you know, we just try to let homeowners know, like, 'Hey, it's probably going to be next business day before you get service,'" Caballero said.

Caballero said the goal is to relieve homeowners while helping business owners.

"Removing snow is a laborious project. You know, there are some people that don't want to do it, that can't do it. And so, we're just proud to be able to provide a service that keeps the homeowners safe and allows the pros to do what they do best," he said.

GreenPal is free to use.