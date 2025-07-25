Greenland wildlife crossing – set to be world's largest – on time, under budget as project hits halfway mark

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and leaders with the Colorado Department of Transportation on Friday celebrated progress on the Greenland wildlife crossing on I-25 in Douglas County, saying the project is under budget and expected to finish ahead of schedule later this year.

The project, located at milepost 165.4 near the Greenland interchange on I-25, is set to become the largest wildlife overpass in the world. It will be about 80,000 square feet in size and span six lanes of interstate traffic, connecting 54 square miles of protected land and open space.

It’s a solution aimed at protecting both animals and drivers, state leaders say. More than 40 wildlife underpasses and three overpasses are among the more than 100 structures aimed at keeping animals off of busy roadways.

Last fall, Denver7 went in-depth on wildlife crossings and the roughly 90% reduction in wildlife collisions they’ve accomplished. Read that report here.

The Greenland Wildlife Overpass is the final stage of the I-25 South Gap Wildlife Crossing Project and was one of the top priorities for the Colorado Wildlife & Transportation Alliance because of the protection it will provide for herds of elk, mule deer and pronghorn in the area.

“This is obviously important for wildlife. That's critically important,” Sen. Bennet said Friday. “But it's also incredibly important for the public that travels up and down this highway.”

Construction began on the Greenland crossing at the beginning of this year. The project initially carried a $30 million price tag, but officials on Friday said the cost will come in closer to $20 million. About $22 million was earmarked for the project in the federal Wildlife Crossing Pilot Program back in 2023.

That program was part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which has provided funding for several infrastructure projects in Colorado, notably the I-70 Floyd Hill expansion.

