Greeley woman killed in shooting Sunday morning; man arrested on charges of murder, domestic violence

GREELEY, Colo. — A man has been arrested on charges of murder and domestic violence after allegedly fatally shooting a woman early Sunday in Greeley.
Around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Greeley Police Department responded to reports of a shooting along the 300 block of 9th Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 24-year-old woman with at least one apparent gunshot wound, the police department said. They tried to save her life and called for an ambulance, which transported the woman to a hospital. She was pronounced deceased at the hospital. She has not been identified as of publishing time.
Police arrested Gabriel Esparza, 23, who was identified as the suspect. He was booked into the Weld County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and domestic violence.
Anybody who has information on this case is asked to contact Det. Shea at 970-381-1265 or michael.shea@greeleypd.com.
Greeley police said no other information will be released Monday.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.