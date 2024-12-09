Greeley woman killed in shooting Sunday morning; man arrested on charges of murder, domestic violence

GREELEY, Colo. — A man has been arrested on charges of murder and domestic violence after allegedly fatally shooting a woman early Sunday in Greeley.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Greeley Police Department responded to reports of a shooting along the 300 block of 9th Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 24-year-old woman with at least one apparent gunshot wound, the police department said. They tried to save her life and called for an ambulance, which transported the woman to a hospital. She was pronounced deceased at the hospital. She has not been identified as of publishing time.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 9, 11am

Police arrested Gabriel Esparza, 23, who was identified as the suspect. He was booked into the Weld County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and domestic violence.

Anybody who has information on this case is asked to contact Det. Shea at 970-381-1265 or michael.shea@greeleypd.com.

Greeley police said no other information will be released Monday.