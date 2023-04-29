Watch Now
Greeley police shoot, kill man who they say shot at them; no officers injured

Posted at 3:40 PM, Apr 29, 2023
GREELEY, Colo. — Officers with the Greeley Police Department shot and killed a 24-year-old man Saturday morning after police said he shot at them, according to a department news release.

The police shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of 27th Street in Greeley. No officers or members of the public were injured.

Police said they were in the area to contact the man, who police have yet to identify, in connection with a recent shooting incident.

According to police, when officers arrived, the man began shooting at officers. Police returned fire, striking the 24-year-old man. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has responded to lead the investigation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

