Greeley police seek help identifying man suspected in gas station armed robbery

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who police say is suspected in the armed robbery of a local gas station on Tuesday night.

Greeley Police officers responded to the reported robbery at Shell Gas Station near 35th Avenue and West 10th Street around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Police said an adult man entered the business, indicated he had a weapon and demanded cash from the register before then fleeing the store on foot after obtaining an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

According to police, the clerk observed the man run south around the building before heading east toward a nearby alley. The man was not located.

He’s described by police as a light-skinned Hispanic male, standing around 5 feet tall. Police said he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and work boots.

Police say detectives are actively pursuing several investigative leads, and that once identified and apprehended, the man faces potential charges including aggravated robbery, menacing and theft.

Anyone who was in the area, or residents who may have home security video showing a man fitting this description, is urged to contact Detective Kody Brunnemer at kody.brunnemer@greeleypd.com.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.