Greeley police officers shoot, kill suspect in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was activated Friday after Greeley police officers shot and killed a suspect in Weld County.

According to the CIRT, several Greeley police officers were trying to apprehend a suspect in the 600 block of 27th Street Road in Garden City around 4:25 p.m. The CIRT said the male suspect was wanted for misdemeanor and felony charges, but did not specify the charges.

The suspect reportedly took off, and the officers ran after him.

The officers "attempted to use less lethal impact rounds, but the suspect did not surrender," according to the CIRT. The suspect then allegedly turned and brandished a firearm before he was shot by officers.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Weld County Coroner's Office will release his identity once his next of kin is notified.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been activated and will investigate the shooting. No further details were provided.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Weld County Detective Jeremy McLaughlan at jmclaughlan@weld.gov.