Greeley police: Officers shoot, kill armed man during standoff

DENVER — An armed 33-year-old man was shot and killed by Greeley police officers during a standoff Tuesday morning, the department announced in a news release. No officers were injured.

The shooting occurred around 11:07 a.m. outside a trailer home located in the Meadow Village Mobile Home Park, police said.

According to the Greeley Police Department, officers responded to the suspect’s home, located in the 100 block of East 20th Street, to serve several warrants for his arrest.

When officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside his home. After three hours of negotiations, the suspect exited the trailer, armed with an undisclosed weapon, and moved toward multiple officers, according to police.

Police said one Greeley officer fired several rounds at the approaching suspect, striking him, according to the release. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Weld County Coroner will release the identity of the deceased suspect at a later time.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team will be handling this investigation.