Greeley police investigate murder-suicide in parking lot Monday afternoon

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left two adults dead in a parking lot on Monday afternoon.

On Monday around 9:30 a.m., an officer with the Greeley Police Department responded to a complaint of a possible restraining order violation. The victim in this case made the complaint, police confirmed. Later that day, around 4:30 p.m., the officer was speaking with the victim over the phone to update her on what had happened.

During that call, the victim told the officer that the suspect had returned to the scene, which was along the 2400 block of 38th Avenue. This prompted several police officers to respond. The department said they had also received a report that the man had a weapon, though it's not clear who made that report.

At the scene, officers found a deceased 36-year-old man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the parking lot, police said. A 40-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds was found in the driver's seat of a parked car. A 2-year-old child was in the backseat and not injured, police said.

The police department said they had investigated a domestic dispute between the victim and suspect in the past. Their names have not been released.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to contact Det. Elizabeth Finch at 970-350-9682 or Elizabeth.finch@greeleypd.com.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through Violence Free Colorado or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.