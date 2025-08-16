Greeley PD: 2 dead after speeding motorcyclist runs light, causes 5-vehicle crash

GREELEY, Colo. — Two people are dead after a five-vehicle high-speed crash in Greeley, which was caused by a motorcyclist who ran a red light Friday night, Greeley police said.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of 35th Avenue and W. 10th Street in Greeley.

Police said a motorcyclist speeding over 100 mph westbound on W. 10th Street ran a red light and collided with a southbound vehicle, causing a five-vehicle crash and fire.

A 19-year-old male driver of the southbound vehicle died at the scene, according to police. His identity has not been released.

The motorcyclist also died.

Authorities are working on identifying the motorcyclist and notifying their next of kin.

Alcohol or substance involvement has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Ashton Steely at Ashton.Steely@greeleypd.com.