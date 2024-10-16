Greeley man who worked as caregiver across Colorado arrested for alleged sexual assault of at-risk person

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Greeley man who worked at several senior living and care facilities across the state was arrested for alleged sexual assault of an at-risk person.

The Loveland Police Department said its investigation began on July 27 after an officer was dispatched to help another agency at a Loveland care facility in the 2100 block of South Garfield Avenue. The officer learned that a staff member reportedly saw a 21-year-old caregiver "engaged in suspicious activity" with a 78-year-old resident.

The caregiver was fired from the facility shortly thereafter, according to Loveland PD. The facility was also "completely cooperative" throughout the investigation, according to the police department.

Investigators conducted several interviews over the course of the next several weeks, and the case was assigned to Loveland PD's Criminal Investigation Division on Sept. 27.

Devon M. McCormick, 21, of Greeley was arrested on Oct. 3 for several offenses:



Attempted sexual assault of an at-risk victim - victim is physically helpless (Class 3 felony)

Attempted sexual assault of an at-risk victim - sexual intrusion or sexual penetration (Class 3 felony)

Two counts of crimes against at-risk persons (Class 3 felony)

Unlawful sexual contact - forced (Class 4 felony)

Three counts of indecent exposure (misdemeanor)

McCormick was also arrested for two counts of criminal attempt, a sentence enhancer. A judge set his bond at $250,000.

Loveland PD said McCormick worked in the medical caregiving field for the past three years. He previously worked at the following facilities:



The Gallery at Broomfield Assisted & Senior Living, located at 145 West 169th Avenue in Broomfield, from Aug. 20 through Oct. 2

Pelican Pointe Health and Rehabilitation, located at 710 3rd Street in Windsor, from July 25, 2023, through December 22, 2023

South Platte Health and Rehabilitation Center, located at 2200 Edison Street in Brush, from October 12, 2021, through the end of December 2021

The three facilities have been contacted by Loveland PD.

Detectives believe McCormick may have also helped family members with child and elder care across northern Colorado in recent years. Anyone who recognizes McCormick as a caregiver is asked to Loveland PD at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.