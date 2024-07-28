Grass fire shuts down US 285 near Indian Hills; multiple homes evacuated

DENVER — A grass fire has shut down both directions of US 285 near Indian Hills in Jefferson County and prompted the evacuation of at least five homes in the area.

The Colorado Department of Transportation shut the highway down between North Turkey Creek Road and Summer Road.

The fire was first reported around 1 p.m. Sunday and is burning near North Turkey Creek Road. It's about three acres in size but growing, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Crews with Elk Creek Fire Rescue are responding. The sheriff's office said two helicopters and multiple ground crews are working the fire that is burning grass, shrubs and trees.

Fire crews are focusing their efforts along the south side of US 285.

Deputies were going door-to-door to ensure residents of the homes under an evacuation order were safely leaving the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story