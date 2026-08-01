Grass fire in Douglas County prompts closure of southbound Highway 85 near Sedalia

A grass fire near Sedalia has prompted the closure of southbound lanes of Highway 85 Saturday afternoon.

Douglas County sheriff's office officials said the lanes were closed while sheriff's deputies and crews from West Douglas Fire Protection District, South Metro Fire and Castle Rock Fire worked to contain the fire.

"Please use an alternate route to give first responders plenty of space to work safely," the sheriff's office said in a traffic alert.

Officials did not immediately provide information about the size of the fire or what may have sparked it.

This is a developing story that may be updated.