Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
30  WX Alerts
Denver7 Traffic

Actions

Grass fire in Douglas County prompts closure of southbound Highway 85 near Sedalia

HOqQcAwWIAEO12y.jpeg
Douglas County Sheriff's Office
HOqQcAwWIAEO12y.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

A grass fire near Sedalia has prompted the closure of southbound lanes of Highway 85 Saturday afternoon.

Douglas County sheriff's office officials said the lanes were closed while sheriff's deputies and crews from West Douglas Fire Protection District, South Metro Fire and Castle Rock Fire worked to contain the fire.

"Please use an alternate route to give first responders plenty of space to work safely," the sheriff's office said in a traffic alert.

Officials did not immediately provide information about the size of the fire or what may have sparked it.

This is a developing story that may be updated.

traffic.jpg