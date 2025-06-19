Grand jury indicts Greeley man after 2021 murder of 19-year-old Jacob Fooshee

GREELEY, Colo. — A 20-year-old Greeley man has been indicted in connection with the homicide of a 19-year-old who was found dead in his car in 2021.

The Weld County Statutory Grand Jury issued an indictment, meaning they believe there is enough evidence to proceed to a trial, in the case against Moises Rodriguez-Nunez, the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

On Oct. 9, 2021, Jacob Fooshee, 19, of Greeley was reported missing and was found two days later dead inside his car along the 100 block of 30th Avenue. He had been shot in the back of the head, the district attorney's office said.

Greeley Police Department Jacob Fooshee, 19, was found dead inside his car in October 2021.

Based on phone records, investigators knew he was last in contact with Rodriguez-Nunez on the day he had disappeared. Data confirmed they were both at the scene of Fooshee's death around the same time, and showed Moises' phone leaving the area while Fooshee's phone remained still, the district attorney's office said.

Rodriguez-Nunez was arrested by Greeley police officers on Tuesday night after he was indicted by the grand jury on a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation.

He appeared for an advisement hearing on Wednesday afternoon and is being held at the Weld County Jail without bond. His next court appearance is set for Aug. 28.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to contact Greeley Det. Bohl at 970-0652-8235.