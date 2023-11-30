Watch Now
Grand Junction police searching for suspects in playground arson

Posted at 10:03 AM, Nov 30, 2023
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Police in Grand Junction are asking for the public's help as they investigate an arson that burned an elementary school playground.

The Grand Junction Police Department said around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, at least two people were captured on a security camera starting a fire on the Pear Park Elementary School playground. The school is located along the 400 block of 30 1⁄4 Road.

The playground was engulfed in flames, causing about $10,000 in damage, police said.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating the suspects involved in the case.

Anybody with information can anonymously submit a tip at www.241stop.com, or by calling 970-241-7867.

