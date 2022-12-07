Grand Junction police officer shoots suspect outside hotel

DENVER — Authorities are investigating a police shooting in Grand Junction after an officer shot and wounded a suspect outside a hotel Tuesday morning. No officers were injured.

The shooting occurred during a domestic violence call at the Red Roof Inn, according to the Grand Junction Police Department. The call came in around 10:30 a.m. and officers responded to a room at the hotel.

Once inside the room, a man took off on foot and a pursuit ensued, resulting in an officer-involved shooting, a department news release said. The suspect was transported to a hospital. His condition is not known.

The 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating the shooting.