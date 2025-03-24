Grand Junction man arrested on charges of sexual assault on a child

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A 45-year-old Grand Junction man has been arrested and faces charges of sexual assault on a child and burglary, the police department announced on Monday afternoon.

The Grand Junction Police Department said Rogelio Vargas was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on a charge of sexual assault on a child (by force) and second-degree burglary.

The charges stem from Saturday around 7:20 p.m., when police officers responded to southeastern Grand Junction after a juvenile had called to report a recent assault inside a home. When officers arrived, they ensured the juvenile was safe and then began interviewing witnesses. The suspect, who resided at the home, was interviewed by detectives and arrested, the police department said.

The police department said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

This remains an ongoing investigation. No further information is available.