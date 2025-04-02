Grand Junction man arrested for allegedly throwing, punching 4-month-old puppy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A Grand Junction man was arrested after he allegedly threw a puppy and repeatedly punched it, causing life-threatening injuries.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said its deputies were called out to reports of animal abuse in progress on Monday in the 500 block of Garfield Drive in Grand Junction.

Witnesses told deputies that a man — later identified as Cody Wardell — reportedly threw a dog off of a raised porch, held the dog down and repeatedly punched it. The dog was then tied up under the porch, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrived and found a 4-month-old puppy tied up in the reported location. The puppy had suffered "visible injuries" to its hind leg and abdomen.

The sheriff's office said Wardell admitted to striking the dog. Deputies also "observed visible signs" that he had recently hit something with his knuckles.

Wardell was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility for cruelty to animals by reckless or criminal negligence - tortures, mutilates or kills, a misdemeanor charge. He also relinquished the dog to Mesa County Animal Control.

Deputies took the puppy to an emergency veterinarian for care. According to the sheriff's office, the puppy will need emergency surgery to save her leg and correct other internal injuries, which are life-threatening. Without the care, she could die, the sheriff's office said.

Grand Rivers Humane Society is coordinating the puppy's surgery and care. If you'd like to donate, visit www.grandrivershumane.com/donate/, click the yellow donate button, and add "Puppy Azelea Surgery" in the "write a note" box at the top of the checkout screen before completing the donation.