Grand County K9 discovers fentanyl, methamphetamine during traffic stop

Posted at 10:12 PM, Jun 13, 2024

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A Grand County Sheriff's Office K9 discovered 25 gross grams of fentanyl and 78.1 gross grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

The sheriff's office said a deputy pulled over a vehicle on Highway 34 at milepost 5 around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday for an equipment failure.

At some point, a K9 that is trained in drug detection was deployed and "obtained a positive alert on the vehicle," the sheriff's office said. During a search of the vehicle, deputies discovered 25 gross grams of fentanyl and 78.1 gross grams of methamphetamine.

The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Richard Lawing of Grand Lake, was arrested for unlawful possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance, unlawful intent to distribute Schedule I/II controlled substance, violation of a protection order, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid driver's license and driving a defective vehicle.

The passenger, later identified as 25-year-old Cameron Gordanier of Buena Vista, was arrested for an active warrant out of Chaffee County for failure to comply.

“This case along with another incident resulted in over 200 grams of illegal drugs being recovered by our Patrol Deputies and K9 teams on a Tuesday evening in Grand County. The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to keeping these drugs out of our community through strict enforcement and holding these offenders accountable," said Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin in a statement.

