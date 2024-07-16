Grand County deputies determine Highway 40 pursuit, barricaded man near Grand Lake are connected

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Grand County deputies are conducting a "complex" investigation following a pursuit on Highway 40 and a barricaded man at the entrance to Grand Lake.

Authorities received a report about a stolen black F-150 in the area of Lake Granby around 7:22 a.m. Monday. The truck was spotted heading southbound on Highway 34 approaching the Granby area.

According to the Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), a Granby police officer tried to perform a traffic stop but the driver of the truck failed to stop and sped off. Deputies took over the pursuit as it continued eastbound on Highway 40. At one point, speeds reached up to 100 mph, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention technique on Highway 40 near Berthoud Pass. The sheriff's office said the truck driver collided with two GCSO patrol vehicles as they tried to escape. The sheriff's office stopped the truck, but the driver ran away. They were quickly apprehended by deputies, GCSO said.

The driver was taken to Middle Park Medical Center for evaluation before being taken to the Grand County Jail. No deputies were injured.

During the pursuit, the sheriff's office learned that another person related to the incident was in a red Dodge truck in the parking lot of the Lake View Conoco at the entrance to Grand Lake. The person was reportedly armed with a weapon.

When deputies arrived at the gas station, they found a man sitting inside the vehicle. The sheriff's office tried to get the man out of the truck, but he refused, according to the sheriff's office.

After 50 minutes, the man eventually exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. During this time, the sheriff's office stopped traffic in both directions of Highway 34 at the entrance to Grand Lake.

The sheriff's office determined both incidents were related. There is no threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is "complex" and "ongoing," according to the sheriff's office.