Crews recover body of hiker who died after falling off Grand County's Arikaree Peak in August

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Crews on Thursday recovered the body of a hiker who died after they fell off Arikaree Peak in Grand County in August.

According to the Grand County Sheriff's Office, the hiker fell roughly 300 to 400 feet on Aug. 28 and died from their injuries. The terrain made previous recovery efforts difficult and unsuccessful, the sheriff's office said.

On Thursday, Grand County Search and Rescue, along with a special search and rescue team from Teton County, Wyoming, successfully recovered the hiker's body. The sheriff's office said the Wyoming team brought in "additional equipment and technical expertise" that made the recovery possible.

“My thanks to our partner agencies including Grand County Search and Rescue, Grand County Coroner’s Office, Colorado Search and Rescue, Boulder County, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Alpine Rescue Team, the Colorado Army National Guard, Med Evac, Teton County Search and Rescue, National Park Service, and the United States Forest Service for their diligence in safely recovering the decedent and returning him to his family while weighing the importance of rescuer and responder safety," said Sheriff Brett Schroetlin in a statement.

The hiker's body was taken to the Grand County Coroner's Office. Their identity will be released at a later time.