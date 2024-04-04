Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Grand County authorities shut down Highway 40 to arrest man wanted out of Denver

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
police
Posted at 10:07 PM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 00:07:21-04

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Grand County authorities shut down a section of Highway 40 Wednesday afternoon in order to arrest a man wanted out of Denver, the Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said.

James Jason Tobias Lee, 26, was wanted by the Denver Police Department for second-degree assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, according to GCSO.

The Granby Police Department learned Lee was in the Granby area and notified the sheriff's office. Around 3:30 p.m., a deputy spotted a vehicle associated with Lee heading westbound on Highway 40 near milepost 210 in the Windy Gap area, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities conducted a high-risk traffic stop near milepost 207 in the Drowsy Water Area. The sheriff's office said eastbound and westbound traffic was stopped for roughly 20 minutes until Lee was taken into custody.

Lee was booked into the Grand County Jail.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here