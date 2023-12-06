Governor's Mansion ready to welcome Coloradans for holiday tours

The Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion is decked out for the holidays and ready to welcome Coloradans to experience its holiday tours.

Governor Jared Polis and his family do not live in the mansion located at 8th and Logan in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Yet, his administration has made the holiday decorations a tradition.

“We are going to be doing a looped welcome video from the governor right in the entryway while people come in to welcome them to Colorado's House,” said Deputy Press Secretary Eric Maruyama.



This year's theme is "Let it Snow" and features plenty of silver and white accents. About 40 volunteers from state agencies, along with their families and friends, are responsible for the display.

“A lot of our agency staff, as well, have told us it's really fun because it's the first time they've been at the mansion,” Maruyama said.

Decorations are streamlined this year so guests can still enjoy the artifacts in the historic home, which was completed in 1908. In every room, you will find a train — a tribute to the Polis' transportation goals.

“We tried to create what we called little transit-oriented development communities,” Maruyama said.

If you want to learn about the home's history and the pioneer Colorado families who lived there, tours are open to the public on Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

