Governor Jared Polis talks about his love of baseball and 30 years of Coors Field

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis spoke to Denver7 at the Rockies Home Opener about the team celebrating 30 years of baseball at Coors Field in Lodo and the future of the team.

"I remember when they first came to town, and you all remember the Blake Street Bombers. I'm a big baseball guy growing up, so I used to go Zephyrs games before the Rockies came," Polis said. "It's been great for downtown and great for the state."

The Rockies have had a tough few seasons.

Governor Polis is hopeful this year could be better.

"We've got some young talent coming up. It'll be good to see this year. The outfield is pretty dynamic. We have a couple players in the minors that can make a big difference when they get here," Polis said.

The Rockies fell 6-3 against the Athletics in their Home Opener.