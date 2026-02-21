Gov. Polis order flags at half-staff to honor Jesse Jackson on March 6 and 7

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags on public buildings to be lowered at half-staff on March 6 and 7 to honor the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.

Jackson, a protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and two-time presidential candidate, died earlier this week at age 84 after battling a rare neurological disorder that affected his ability to move and talk.

“Rev. Jesse Jackson changed this state and nation forever. His contributions to Civil Rights bettered the lives of millions, inspired a generation of leaders, and moved our nation further towards justice and equality. Rev. Jackson’s legacy lives on in our constant efforts to build a Colorado For All, where there is space, opportunity, and justice for every person,” Polis said in a statement.

The order is from sunrise March 6 to sunset March 7, and coincides with Jackson’s public celebration of life on March 6 and a private memorial on March 7.