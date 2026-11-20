Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has requested a second major disaster declaration following another round of historic flooding in Southwest Colorado.

The request covers flooding in the region and San Luis Valley that took place on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Watch below: Past coverage of historic flooding in Southwest Colorado

Historic flooding in southwest Colorado

On Oct. 31, Polis requested a major disaster declaration for flooding in the region that occurred between Oct. 22-25.

The governor's office said that the second disaster declaration is critical to help the region recover following the flooding. Two requests were submitted because they were distinct weather events on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.

Watch below: Past coverage of storms in Southwest Colorado flooding & storms

Storm slams southwest Colorado

“Coloradans living in the southwestern part of our state experienced unprecedented floods. Hundreds of families have lost homes, roads and bridges have been washed away, and communities are facing a large recovery effort as winter approaches," Polis said in a statement. "This region and its people are resilient, and they will recover. But Colorado needs the federal government to approve both of our Major Disaster Declaration requests to support this recovery."

The two events hit many of the same communities, causing overlapping damage.

Watch below: Colorado Congressmen continue bipartisan tour of Southwest Colorado flood damage

Colorado Congressmen continue bipartisan tour of Southwest Colorado flood damage

According to the governor's office, the newest request includes:



Public Assistance (PA), Categories A-G: for Archuleta, Conejos, La Plata, Mineral, Montezuma, and Rio Grande Counties. This includes support for eligible recovery efforts that threaten essential public infrastructure. Eligible support includes debris removal, emergency protective measures, and repairs to roads, bridges, water control facilities, public buildings, utilities, parks, and other public facilities.

Individual Assistance (IA): for Archuleta, Conejos, La Plata, and Rio Grande Counties, including assistance for individuals and households, disaster case management, crisis counseling, disaster unemployment assistance, and disaster legal services.

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funding: this statewide request is to support projects that reduce the risk of future disasters, including improvements to flood-prone infrastructure, streambank stabilization, and measures to protect communities from repeated flooding. Statewide eligibility would give Colorado the flexibility to prioritize eligible projects wherever they can reduce future risks.

According to the governor's office, federal and state assessments have identified and validated $28.5 million in PA damages from the second flooding event. 271 primary homes were destroyed or deemed uninhabitable, along with an additional 136 homes across four counties requesting IA.

“Our communities have endured two devastating floods in a matter of days, leaving families displaced, critical infrastructure damaged, and residents facing an uncertain future. I’m incredibly proud of our first responders, county employees, and community partners who have worked tirelessly to help our neighbors, but recovery of this magnitude requires federal support," La Plata County Commissioner Matt Salka said in a statement.

You can read the full request below

