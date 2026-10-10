Gov. Jared Polis issues executive order targeting high gas prices in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday that he issued an executive order taking action on high gas prices to “blunt the harm Trump’s war is waging on farmers’ and Coloradans’ pocketbooks.”

In a release Friday, Polis stated that due to President Trump’s war with Iran, Coloradans are paying on average $4.18 per gallon for gas and $6.21 per gallon for diesel, which he said is putting a strain on Colorado families, increasing the cost to transport goods and hurting farmers and ranchers.

David Zalubowski/AP Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference on the state's efforts against the new coronavirus Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

“Americans are paying the price for Trump’s war with Iran at the pump, and around the dinner table. The President’s reckless war is directly increasing the cost of oil, which forces up gas prices on Coloradans trying to get where we need to go, farmers growing the food we eat, and drivers moving goods across the country. Today, I am taking Executive Action to help save Coloradans money at the pump. It is far past time for this war to end, the President must get us out of this war that Americans didn't want,” said Polis.

According to the release, the executive order directs three specific actions, including the Colorado Department of Transportation issuing permits allowing truckers to carry more fuel on state highways, as long as vehicles comply with all safety regulations.

Polis said this will help to lower the cost of delivery of gas and diesel, resulting in savings that will be passed on to Coloradans.

The release also stated that the Colorado Department of Public Safety will avoid enforcing the prohibition of dyed diesel fuel on state highways, including initiating inspections, citations or other enforcement actions based on the presence of dyed diesel fuel, until Dec. 31 of this year.