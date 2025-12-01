Goshen Development buys The Point building in Denver's Five Points neighborhood

DENVER – Goshen Development has acquired The Point building in Denver’s Five Point’s neighborhood, bringing the once vibrant development made up of retail space and apartments under one owner.

“We're the larger owner of the retail spaces and as well as the apartments and so and we worked with a very community-minded group, Hope Communities, which control the interest of 35 units, which are low-income units, and so we also now control those. And then we also purchased 31 of the privately owned condos,” said Haroun Cowans, founder and president of the Goshen Development.

Cowans said the apartments are currently considered affordable housing and will remain that way under his company’s ownership.

“Hope Communities reached out to us in regards to providing a solution, a long term solution for the building, and they thought we were a great fit because of our history in Five Points and our experience in real estate, as a real estate company," said Cowans. "I thought it was very important that we be involved because of... the preservation of affordability."

Cowans said The Point building is important to the neighborhood.

"This is a prominent corner in Five Points, and... this has been just the vision that I've had over the years is, by way of real estate, how do you not only curate and cultivate a neighborhood that has so much history, but also has a such a bright future," he said. "Our ground zero is investing in this neighborhood, providing affordability, retaining culture, but also being able to have some excitement for the future."

Goshen Development is also building a middle-income housing development in Five Points and a project at 2510 Welton St..