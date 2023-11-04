Watch Now
GOP Rep. Ken Buck plans to challenge his party's direction under Trump as he leaves the House

FILE - Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., arrives as House Republicans hold a closed-door meeting to vote by secret ballot on their candidate for speaker of the House, at the Capitol in Washington, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ken Buck has gained national prominence as a Republican congressman fed up with Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Buck is also critical of the Trump allies who have proliferated the House with a fervor fed by their social media clout.

And the Colorado lawmaker and former federal prosecutor probably will be a prominent foil to the Republican impeachment inquiry into Biden, saying the case lacks evidence.

Buck has become an increasingly lonely voice among House Republicans.

He says he's frustrated by House politics and that he won't seek reelection next year.

