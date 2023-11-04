GOP Rep. Ken Buck plans to challenge his party's direction under Trump as he leaves the House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ken Buck has gained national prominence as a Republican congressman fed up with Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Buck is also critical of the Trump allies who have proliferated the House with a fervor fed by their social media clout.

And the Colorado lawmaker and former federal prosecutor probably will be a prominent foil to the Republican impeachment inquiry into Biden, saying the case lacks evidence.

Buck has become an increasingly lonely voice among House Republicans.

He says he's frustrated by House politics and that he won't seek reelection next year.