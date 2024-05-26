Good Samaritan, 2 others killed in wrong-way crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three people are dead, including a Good Samaritan, after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-25 near S. Circle Drive.

Police said a wrong-way driver collided head-on with a northbound vehicle, killing both drivers.

Shortly after the collision, a third driver stopped and exited their vehicle to render aid.

While attempting to cross the interstate, the Good Samaritan was struck by another northbound vehicle, according to police.

The good Samaritan and another driver were pronounced dead at the scene.

The wrong-way driver was transported to the hospital and later died due to their injuries.

Police said it is currently uncertain if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

It’s unclear where the original car had gotten onto the freeway.

The identities of those killed in the crash have not been released.