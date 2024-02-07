'Good guy with a gun,' former Greenwood Village officer says in body cam video after shooting teenager 9 times

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Opening arguments were heard Wednesday in the trial of a former Greenwood Village police officer accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old during an argument in November 2021.

Ex-cop Adam Holen, now 38, is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Peyton Blitstein after confronting Blitstein and his friends for speeding through the neighborhood. Holen is charged with second-degree murder, felony menacing and prohibited use of a weapon.

Doorbell video captured gunfire and the deadly end of the argument over speeding in the neighborhood.

On Wednesday, a forensic pathologist testified that Blitstein was shot nine times by Holen. Peyton’s dad, Todd Blitstein, told Denver7 they’ve waited a long time for justice in this case.

“I want him to be held accountable,” Todd Blitstein said. “You see these parents that go through this and you’re like, ‘Man, I couldn’t imagine that.’ And the next thing you know, you turn around and you’re in the middle of it.”

Police said Holen, the former officer, was drunk at the time of the shooting. His blood alcohol level was roughly twice the legal limit.

Holen and the victim were arguing over the teenager's speeding through the neighborhood before the argument quickly escalated.

Crime Affidavit: Former officer was drunk at time of deadly shooting Óscar Contreras

Both Holen and Blitstein had guns; both fired their weapons. Holen was shot once in the hip and then unloaded his entire magazine at Blitstein.

In police body cam footage shown in court Wednesday, Holen is heard saying, "I confronted them and I was like, ‘Why the f—k are you racing?’” Holen is also heard saying, ‘Holy cow. That happened so fast. He pulled a pistol on me. Luckily, I had one on me and I returned fire.'”

In the doorbell video, you can also hear someone yell, "Let’s go," which an officer testified was one of the teens.

An officer also testified that both Holen and Blitstein had their weapons pointed at one another moments before the gunfire.

Holen is also heard on the body cam video saying, "And that’s why you carry. Oh my God." He later says, "Good guy with a gun."

But Blitstein’s family feels otherwise.

In addition to the criminal trial, they’ve also filed a wrongful death civil suit.

“I don’t want this case to fall by the wayside,” Todd Blitstein said.