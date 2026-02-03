Golden police urge 'higher level of caution' after two daytime sexual assaults in public areas

GOLDEN, Colo. — Two daytime sexual assault incidents that happened while victims were "walking alone in in isolated public areas" are under investigation, the Golden Police Department announced Friday.

No suspects have been identified, and it is currently not known if the incidents are related, the release stated. Denver7 has reached out for additional information on the incidents.

The department said it "recommends citizens exercise a higher level of caution in public locations" and shared the following safety tips in the announcement: