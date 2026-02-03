Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Golden police urge 'higher level of caution' after two daytime sexual assaults in public areas

No suspects have been identified, police say
GOLDEN, Colo. — Two daytime sexual assault incidents that happened while victims were "walking alone in in isolated public areas" are under investigation, the Golden Police Department announced Friday.

No suspects have been identified, and it is currently not known if the incidents are related, the release stated. Denver7 has reached out for additional information on the incidents.

The department said it "recommends citizens exercise a higher level of caution in public locations" and shared the following safety tips in the announcement:


  • Stay aware of your surroundings, especially when walking alone.
  • Travel with others when possible and let someone know your plans.
  • Trust your instincts—if something feels off, leave the area.
  • Avoid distractions such as excessive phone use or wearing headphones at high volume in public spaces.
  • Use well-lit and populated routes and parking areas.
  • If you feel unsafe, call 911.
  • Report suspicious behavior or activity to law enforcement.

