Golden police searching for suspect in connection with townhome fire

GOLDEN, Colo. — Golden authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with a fire that destroyed an entire building in a townhome complex Friday morning.

Around 3:24 a.m. Friday, the Golden Police Department responded to a report of felony menacing in Building A of the Table Mountain Townhomes complex, located at 17250 W. Colfax Avenue in Golden. The Golden Fire Department arrived on scene just afterward.

Authorities learned that a person from Unit 103 had reportedly made a hole in a neighbor's wall and stuck a gun through it, police said.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the neighbor and confirmed the hole in the wall.

Officers knocked on the door of Unit 103 and several seconds later, saw an "orange glow" coming from the apartment, police said. Officers on the outside also saw the unit's curtains were beginning to melt.

At this point, the officers in the apartment building backed away.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 16, 8am

They then "heard a boom, and could see visible smoke and flames," police said.

The officers evacuated the rest of Building A. The fire ended up engulfing the entire building.

Police said the suspect from Unit 103 has not been found. As of 8:45 a.m., police said nobody had been arrested.

Nobody was injured, police said.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents with accommodations.

This remains an active scene and investigation. People should avoid W. Colfax Avenue between Highway 6 and Inner Plaza Parkway in Golden as authorities continue to work.

West Metro Fire District, Pleasant View Fire District, Fairmount Fire District, Foothills Fire District, and Stadium Medical Services also responded to this scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.