Golden Gate Canyon State Park becomes Colorado's first Urban Night Sky Place by DarkSky

Golden Gate Canyon State Park has achieved the designation of an Urban Night Sky Place from DarkSky International, state officials announced on Friday.

Located about 30 miles west of Denver, park officials have been working to lessen metropolitan light pollution for wildlife and habitat conservation.

According to state officials, staff worked to replace or retrofit 96 light fixtures, increase education programming to align with DarkSky principles, hold regular stargazing parties and more.

Golden Gate Canyon State Park

"By protecting the night skies at Golden Gate Canyon State Park, we’re protecting a natural resource and creating opportunities for people of all ages to explore, learn and appreciate the stars in Colorado," Park Administrative Assistant Bronwyn Phillips said in a statement.

“DarkSky International is proud to welcome another of Colorado Parks & Wildlife’s state parks into the International Dark Sky Place Program with Golden Gate Canyon State Park’s certification as an Urban Night Sky Place,” DarkSky International Community Program Manager Michael Rymer added in a statement “Golden Gate Canyon is Colorado’s first Urban Night Sky Place, and sites like these are integral to protecting nighttime environments that are so close to urban areas, while also educating visitors about the issue of light pollution and why dark skies are so important. The staff and volunteers at Golden Gate Canyon have done exceptional work, and we are encouraged to see further progress in and around the park in the future.”

Golden Gate Canyon State Park

The state park began the application process in 2024, and joins Jackson Lake State Park as the second state park recognized by DarkSky. Jackson Lake was named an International Dark Sky Park in 2020.