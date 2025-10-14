Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Golden Fire rescues driver after car crashes into Clear Creek overnight

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital in serious condition
GOLDEN, Colo. — First responders rescued a driver who crashed their vehicle into Clear Creek early Tuesday morning, officials said in a news release.

Several crews responded to a report of a vehicle in Clear Creek off US 6 in Clear Creek Canyon. At the scene, first responders found the vehicle with a person trapped inside and an additional rescue operator truck from Arvada was requested to help extricate the driver.

An uphaul system was set up to bring the driver safely to a medic at the scene, and he was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

It was not immediately clear how the driver ended up crashing into Clear Creek.

