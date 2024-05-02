Golden city leaders consider limiting tube sales to help with overcrowding, safety concerns

GOLDEN, Colo. — Golden city leaders are considering changing an existing ordinance that limits tube rentals during peak times to also include a limit to tube sales.

The potential change comes after city leaders said community members have voiced concerns about overcrowding in and near Clear Creek.

"City council has really heard from the community that they're feeling like it's too much sometimes and that the weekends are really too busy," said Carly Lorentz, the deputy city manager for the City of Golden. "We really have asked staff to step in and look at how we can control that a little better, how we can make sure people are following rules, and what we can do to regulate that more."

The City of Golden already caps the number of tubes that can be rented during peak times. The potential change would only impact tube sales.

Adventure West River Tube and EBike Rentals and Golden River Sports are two shops in Golden that rent and sell tubes. In a statement, owners said the following:

We have always appreciated the collaborative relationship that we have built with the city of Golden, the city Council, and fire, police, and parks. Adventure West understands the need to balance the needs and wants of the citizens of Golden with visitation to Golden during the summer season.



Having to completely shut down the tubing side of our business for a weekend day during our peak summer season is hard on us financially, and also is confusing for customers who expect us to be open for business. We are hopeful that we can work together with the council to come up with a reasonable solution that either does not involve shutting down our business or at least helps us recover the lost income for that day.

Golden River Sports' owner Patty Pinkham told Denver7 while she understands the need to keep those recreating in and near Clear Creek safe, she's also cautious about what this may mean for her family's business.

"As business owners, it's kind of hard to hear that because you know it is limiting and it is hurting your financial bottom line," Pinkham said.

Sandra Barillot and her 5-year-old daughter Maribelle live near Clear Creek in Golden and spend lots of time there. Barillot told Denver7 she has watched how overcrowded the creek can become on certain days, adding it impacts everything from parking to safety.

"It gets very, very crowded — impossible to park," Barillot said.

While Barillot said controlling and minimizing overcrowding is ideal, she wants others to enjoy the area as much as her family does.

"You know, this is like our happy place," she said. "This is where we can enjoy their water sports and relaxing on the beach. And we have the playground across the street. So I mean, it's a little disappointing, but understandable, I guess."

The deputy city manager told Denver7 the city is still in the initial stages of the potential change. City council is expected to discuss the topic more during their meetings on May 14 and May 28.